Embracing self-love this Valentine's Day

HYDERABAD: Love permeates the air, particularly on February 14, also known as Valentine’s Day, saturating every corner with its essence. People express affection towards their partners and loved ones, yet amidst the fervour of spreading love, we often overlook the importance of self-love. This Valentine’s Day prompts us to pause and reflect on whether we truly extend love towards ourselves and honour every aspect of our being. After all, what is love if it doesn’t originate from within?

With this in mind, CE speaks with celebrities who share their thoughts on the significance of self-love during this season.