Understanding congenital heart defects

HYDERABAD: Heart is the greatest asset of the human body but what if it has defects right from birth? A condition that impacts eight out of every 1,000 newborns worldwide, ‘congenital heart defects’ are the most common type of defects at birth.

As February 14 is observed as World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, experts shed light on this condition.

‘Congenital’ signifies a condition present at birth. Congenital Heart Defect is a term used for a range of birth defects that affect the heart’s structure and normal functioning. These include defects in the interior walls and valves of the heart or the arteries and veins that carry blood to the heart or out to the body. Congenital heart defects impact the normal flow of blood through the heart.

Dr Tapan Dash, Clinical Director and Head of Department, Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at CARE Hospitals emphasised the factors, symptoms and types of congenital heart defects. “Factors that are known to increase the risk of congenital heart disease include Down’s syndrome—a genetic disorder that affects a baby’s normal physical development and causes mild to moderate learning difficulties or if the mother has certain infections, such as rubella and poorly controlled type 1 or type 2 diabetes during pregnancy. However, in most cases, no obvious cause of congenital heart disease can be found. In these cases, it doesn’t appear that anything the mother was exposed to during pregnancy significantly increased the risk,” he said.

Congenital Heart Defects range from simple defects with no symptoms to complex ones, with severe, life-threatening consequences. A few of the common symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, blue-coloured skin, particularly on the fingers, toes and lips (the medical name for this is cyanosis), and getting tired easily, particularly after exercise. Serious heart defects are usually apparent soon after birth. Less serious defects may not be noticed until later in childhood or even adulthood.

There are over 30 different types of congenital heart defects which fall into three main categories: Septal defects, Obstruction defects and Cyanotic heart disease. Septal defects are commonly referred to as “holes in the heart”, which can place extra strain on the heart, causing symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath. Obstruction defects refer to partial or at times, total blockage of the flow of blood through the various chambers of the heart, which can cause symptoms such as chest pain and dizziness. Cyanotic heart defects include those structural issues that lead to a lack of oxygen being pumped around the body, which can trigger symptoms such as cyanosis, breathing difficulties and persistent tiredness.

Dr Dash explained how technological advancements have helped treat newborns with such defects. “A small number of babies are born with complex congenital heart defects that need special medical attention soon after birth. Over the past few decades, the diagnosis and treatment of these complex defects have greatly improved. As a result, almost all children with complex heart defects grow to adulthood and can live active, productive lives because their heart defects have been effectively treated. Due to advancements in heart surgery, 85% of children with congenital heart defects can survive into adulthood. However, adults with such defects have a range of often complex needs, from physical to psychological and practical needs,” he said.