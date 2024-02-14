Unveiling the nutritional powerhouse

HYDERABAD: Healthy eating has become a priority for many, as people increasingly seek alternatives to support a healthier lifestyle. Understanding the benefits of unfamiliar foods can be enlightening, and one such example is sprouted coconut. Offering a myriad of health benefits, sprouted coconut has the potential to enhance one’s well-being and fitness. Aparna Sasidhar Devarakonda, known for selling sprouted coconut under the brand name Coconut Flowery, has garnered attention at Numaish. We explore these unique coconuts further as we engage with him.

Reflecting on the inception of his venture, Devarakonda shares, “In 2018, I stumbled upon the idea. By 2020, I decided to pursue it full-time. A family friend expressed interest in sprouted coconuts, sparking my curiosity. With little initial knowledge, I delved into research, connecting with farmers in East and West Godavari. This experience proved invaluable, teaching me about cultivation and supply chain logistics. Presently, I distribute them in Tamil Nadu.”