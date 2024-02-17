Anaga Spice Kitchen & Bar: Living a Southern dream

HYDERABAD : In recent months, the city has witnessed a surge in the opening of Telugu kitchens, each offering a spicy flavour explosion, vying to outdo one another. However, for those seeking not just culinary delights but also a captivating ambiance, Anaga Spice Kitchen & Bar in Jubilee Hills stands out. This newly launched regional speciality restaurant, boasting 130 seats, is the brainchild of four friends who share a passion for the F&B industry.
Upon entering, it’s the interiors that immediately captivate, with colourful Golu dolls adorning a corner and a seating area adorned in muted earthy tones of beige and rust, juxtaposed with a central green area of plants in antique pots reminiscent of South Indian temple sites. Moreover, each table is illuminated by beautiful individual chandeliers, creating a magical ambiance. Beyond its rustic South Indian-inspired interiors, the name “Anaga” itself is a nod to “Anaganaganaga” (once upon a time) bedtime stories told by grandparents.
Our culinary journey through regional flavours commenced with Hyderabadi marag soup, spicy mutton soup bursting with flavours and boasting an earthy undertone. Next, we indulged in Bangla Kodi chips, and succulent chicken cubes marinated in spices and encased in a crispy potato layer. Following this was the Mutton Haleem, a surprising delight and arguably one of the best haleems we’ve had in a long time. The feast continued with Dum ka Murgh, a dish whose presentation and flavours hit a home run. Seasoned keema coated in a crispy outer layer was served on an ice cream stick, resembling a Popsicle. The flavour-packed Lamb Chops rounded off the starters, paving the way for the main course delights — Godavari Korameenu Grill, Butter Chicken with Butter Naan, Pandu Mirchi Chicken, Natu Kodi with Ragi Mudda, and Chicken 65 Biryani. Each dish was a testament to the region’s culinary excellence, perfectly balancing spice and heat.
The grand finale came in the form of Zafrani Nimish, a regional take on Delhi’s Daulat ki Chaat dessert. This dish boasted a subtle saffron flavour, with khoya at the base, topped with cream foam and a sprinkling of pistachios.
For those craving delectable regional cuisine with a twist, a visit to Anaga promises to be a delightful journey, where every dish tells its own story.