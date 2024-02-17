Anaga Spice Kitchen & Bar: Living a Southern dream

HYDERABAD : In recent months, the city has witnessed a surge in the opening of Telugu kitchens, each offering a spicy flavour explosion, vying to outdo one another. However, for those seeking not just culinary delights but also a captivating ambiance, Anaga Spice Kitchen & Bar in Jubilee Hills stands out. This newly launched regional speciality restaurant, boasting 130 seats, is the brainchild of four friends who share a passion for the F&B industry.

Upon entering, it’s the interiors that immediately captivate, with colourful Golu dolls adorning a corner and a seating area adorned in muted earthy tones of beige and rust, juxtaposed with a central green area of plants in antique pots reminiscent of South Indian temple sites. Moreover, each table is illuminated by beautiful individual chandeliers, creating a magical ambiance. Beyond its rustic South Indian-inspired interiors, the name “Anaga” itself is a nod to “Anaganaganaga” (once upon a time) bedtime stories told by grandparents.