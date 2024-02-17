Handcrafted nutrition with Nutreat

HYDERABAD : Jyothi Sri Pappu, an M Pharma graduate, combined two elements that are becoming increasingly significant in our times: the knowledge and wisdom of our grandmothers, and the resources provided by Mother Nature. In 2014, driven by her personal need to source homemade, plant-based, and handcrafted food for her child, she developed Nutreat.

Seeing her child all healthy and fit, other mothers demanded the same food for their children and her business got the kickstart it needed. However, the story took a different trajectory in 2017, when a Sri Lankan customer wanted something unique and different for her child. “That’s when our journey for customised products started,” says Jyothi. “Since then, we have customised around 12,000 recipes for people with different needs— those who have osteoporosis, diabetes, high blood pressure and even kids with autism,” she added.

Growing up in an environment that preferred natural and fresh food over packaged products, Jyothi says she was drawn to the traditional way of making food through stories she heard from her father and practices followed by her mother and grandmother. “This is the reason why everything is handcrafted by women in my company,” she said.