Persia Iranian Food Festival: Iran on my plate

HYDERABAD: We often mistakenly equate Iranian food with Hyderabadi cuisine, assuming they are one and the same due to some similarities in taste. However, the truth is that Iranian food is distinctively different from what we assume it to be. As the Persia Iranian Food Festival kicks off at Aromas, The Park Hotel, we delve into this ten-day-long culinary celebration ongoing till February 24.

We treated ourselves to a plethora of authentic dishes such as hareez, zereshk polow pulao, and kababs, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The refreshing zafrani sharbat complemented our culinary journey.

In addition to savouring the exquisite fare, we seized the opportunity to converse with the chefs who had travelled all the way from Iran to orchestrate this festival’s success. Chef Mona Poorarya Einezhad, Maryam, and Hamind shared their experiences at the festival, expressing their joy at being part of this gastronomic celebration. Chef Mona reflected, “This has been an exceptional experience for us. Despite the language barrier in the kitchen, the collaboration between The Park Hotel team and the Iranian team has been brilliant. We’re revisiting traditional recipes passed down through generations, adding a modern twist while staying true to their authenticity.”