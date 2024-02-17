Persia Iranian Food Festival: Iran on my plate

HYDERABAD: We often mistakenly equate Iranian food with Hyderabadi cuisine, assuming they are one and the same due to some similarities in taste. However, the truth is that Iranian food is distinctively different from what we assume it to be. As the Persia Iranian Food Festival kicks off at Aromas, The Park Hotel, we delve into this ten-day-long culinary celebration ongoing till February 24.
We treated ourselves to a plethora of authentic dishes such as hareez, zereshk polow pulao, and kababs, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The refreshing zafrani sharbat complemented our culinary journey.
In addition to savouring the exquisite fare, we seized the opportunity to converse with the chefs who had travelled all the way from Iran to orchestrate this festival’s success. Chef Mona Poorarya Einezhad, Maryam, and Hamind shared their experiences at the festival, expressing their joy at being part of this gastronomic celebration. Chef Mona reflected, “This has been an exceptional experience for us. Despite the language barrier in the kitchen, the collaboration between The Park Hotel team and the Iranian team has been brilliant. We’re revisiting traditional recipes passed down through generations, adding a modern twist while staying true to their authenticity.”
Discussing the array of dishes offered, Chef Mona elaborated, “We present a variety of dishes like zereshk polow infused with distinct spices and gravies, alongside kababs and haleem. Our menu includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian soups. The bread, integral to Iranian cuisine, has been meticulously crafted here.”
Highlighting the disparity between Hyderabadi and Iranian cuisines, Chef Mona remarked, “While both cuisines feature rice, chicken, and meat prominently, the preparation methods and spice blends differ significantly. Indian masalas tend to be spicier, whereas Iranian cuisine relies on subtler flavours, influenced by our temperate climate and locally sourced ingredients.”
“We’ve imported authentic Iranian ingredients, including various spices and saffron. Additionally, we’ve introduced unique items like a pickle and kash, unavailable in India,” she added.
Commenting on the distinction between Iranian and Hyderabadi teas, Chef Mona explained, “In Iran, we serve tea without milk, brewed with just water and tea dust, creating a distinct flavour profile. The chai served here in Hyderabad differs significantly from our traditional brew.”
Executive Chef Satya Pandari at The Park Hotel elaborated on the diverse food spread offered at the event, stating, “Each dish is meticulously curated by our Iranian counterparts, boasting a plethora of flavours and aromas.”
Overall, the Persia Iranian Food Festival presents a tantalising opportunity to indulge in cuisine that diverges from our culinary norms, making it a must-try experience.