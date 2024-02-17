There’s richness in storytelling of regional writers: Writer Purnima Tammireddy

HYDERABAD: Resonating the experiences of most Indians, Purnima Tammireddy says she was ‘kept away from books’ and asked to focus only on the school curriculum. “In my formative years, I did not have access to literature. It is only after I completed my engineering that I could buy books and started reading,” she said.

Tammireddy began her literary pursuits by starting a blog in 2008. She established a book review website called pustakam.net. After maintaining the site for 14 years, she transitioned into fiction writing. In 2022, she authored ‘Emotional Pregnancy’, a collection of short stories. Nine years ago, she also started translating Manto’s works into Telugu. ‘Siya Hashiye’ or ‘Vibhajana naati Nettuti Gayaalu’ in Telugu, was released in 2022.

“Contrary to the established practice within the Telugu publishing industry of picking up the most popular works of an author and translating them, I chose to dive deeper into Manto’s works. I went through all his partition-related writings and analysed how he saw communal violence right from the early 1930s till the end of his life. I have collected all the essays, short stories and micro-fiction around that and made it a thematic collection,” said Tammireddy.