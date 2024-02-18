Telangana: GHMC draft budget pegged at Rs 7,937 crore

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has prepared a draft budget of Rs 7,937 crore for the financial year 2024–25, a marked increase from the approved budget of Rs 6,224 crore for 2023–24. The revised budget for the current year stands at Rs 6,990 crore.

In addition to the proposed GHMC budget, an allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for major projects of other corporations assigned to GHMC, specifically for the construction of 2BHK houses in GHMC limits by the Telangana Housing Corporation.

The draft budget will be presented at the GHMC Council Meeting on February 19 for discussion and approval. The absence of an elected GHMC Standing Committee, which requires approval, has resulted in the draft budget being directly placed before the Council meeting on Monday. Of the total proposed receipts of Rs 7,937 crore, an estimated Rs 3,458 crore has been allocated for Revenue Expenditure, while Rs 4,479 crore is designated for Capital Expenditure. The draft budget proposes an increase in allocations totalling Rs 1,713 crore compared to the previous year.

Sources said the budget estimates adhere to the provisions outlined in Sections 182 to 185 of the HMC Act, 1955. The estimates take into account the actual receipts and expenditures of the current year, along with the previous two years’ actuals. Two separate components are prepared for the GHMC Budget and the Housing Corporation (2BHK) Budget.