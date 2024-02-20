Revolutionising entrepreneurship with OTT

HYDERABAD : Although OTT platforms initially emerged as a refuge for movie enthusiasts during the COVID lockdown, they have since undergone a significant evolution, now encompassing content ranging from theatrical releases and television shows to exclusive OTT productions. Making a distinctive mark in the realm of OTT, Koushik Chitrapu, a serial entrepreneur, recently launched ‘Incubez.’ This platform diverges from conventional entertainment offerings, instead focusing on curating content tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs, marking a departure from traditional entertainment avenues.
In conversation with CE, Chitrapu sheds light on the unique features of Incubez, along with the journey that led to its inception.
Prior to the pandemic, platforms like YouTube served as hubs for diverse content beyond mainstream cinema, including short films, series, success stories, and celebrity events. However, the shift in lifestyle induced by lockdown measures propelled OTT platforms into the forefront of entertainment consumption due to their accessibility and convenience. Despite their popularity, existing OTT platforms primarily cater to entertainment content, leaving a void in resources tailored for entrepreneurs and startup enthusiasts. Recognising this gap, Koushik Chitrapu, along with co-founder Nivya Paidipally, conceived the idea of establishing the world’s first Over-The-Top (OTT) platform dedicated to fostering the startup ecosystem.
Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey and the inspiration behind Incubez, Koushik shares, “I have been immersed in entrepreneurship since 2010. Over the span of 14 years, I have ventured into six startups, each presenting its own set of challenges and triumphs. From experiencing acquisition to weathering operational setbacks and investor decisions, my journey has been a testament to perseverance and adaptability.”
Addressing the staggering failure rate of startups, which stands at 90 per cent globally, Koushik identifies five key visibility challenges hindering their success: user acquisition, user attention, strategic partnerships, collaboration, and investor visibility. He emphasises the need for a unified platform capable of tackling these challenges comprehensively, thus giving rise to Incubez.
Incubez OTT platform functions akin to traditional OTT platforms like Netflix, offering a diverse array of content categories including startup stories, investor insights, mentorship narratives, and social entrepreneurship features. Notably, the platform’s ‘pitching stories’ segment serves as a gateway for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures to potential investors globally. Koushik envisions Incubez as a collaborative ecosystem where stakeholders can glean insights, forge partnerships, and embark on their entrepreneurial journeys with confidence.
Despite encountering challenges in securing slots for content dissemination and logistical hurdles, Koushik remains undeterred in his mission to empower entrepreneurs through Incubez. The platform has already garnered significant traction, with over 100 journeys covered from Hyderabad to Himachal Pradesh, and 200-plus paid subscribers during its pre-launch phase.
Incubez is accessible across various platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, and Android TV, with subscription plans starting from `79 per month. Koushik underscores Incubez’s commitment to fostering a diverse creator community, offering space for content creators spanning various domains to showcase their expertise and insights.
In conclusion, Koushik Chitrapu envisions Incubez as more than just an OTT platform; it’s a catalyst for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and fostering collaboration within the startup ecosystem, thereby paving the way for a new generation of innovators and trailblazers.