Revolutionising entrepreneurship with OTT

HYDERABAD : Although OTT platforms initially emerged as a refuge for movie enthusiasts during the COVID lockdown, they have since undergone a significant evolution, now encompassing content ranging from theatrical releases and television shows to exclusive OTT productions. Making a distinctive mark in the realm of OTT, Koushik Chitrapu, a serial entrepreneur, recently launched ‘Incubez.’ This platform diverges from conventional entertainment offerings, instead focusing on curating content tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs, marking a departure from traditional entertainment avenues.

In conversation with CE, Chitrapu sheds light on the unique features of Incubez, along with the journey that led to its inception.

Prior to the pandemic, platforms like YouTube served as hubs for diverse content beyond mainstream cinema, including short films, series, success stories, and celebrity events. However, the shift in lifestyle induced by lockdown measures propelled OTT platforms into the forefront of entertainment consumption due to their accessibility and convenience. Despite their popularity, existing OTT platforms primarily cater to entertainment content, leaving a void in resources tailored for entrepreneurs and startup enthusiasts. Recognising this gap, Koushik Chitrapu, along with co-founder Nivya Paidipally, conceived the idea of establishing the world’s first Over-The-Top (OTT) platform dedicated to fostering the startup ecosystem.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey and the inspiration behind Incubez, Koushik shares, “I have been immersed in entrepreneurship since 2010. Over the span of 14 years, I have ventured into six startups, each presenting its own set of challenges and triumphs. From experiencing acquisition to weathering operational setbacks and investor decisions, my journey has been a testament to perseverance and adaptability.”

Addressing the staggering failure rate of startups, which stands at 90 per cent globally, Koushik identifies five key visibility challenges hindering their success: user acquisition, user attention, strategic partnerships, collaboration, and investor visibility. He emphasises the need for a unified platform capable of tackling these challenges comprehensively, thus giving rise to Incubez.