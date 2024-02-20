When hummingbirds go into slumber

HYDERABAD : Hummingbirds—small and light, with high metabolism— but with barely any backup energy in the form of fat. To save energy, they have a unique ability to go into a hibernation-like state called torpor at night. They get cold (50°F/10°C) sometimes every night, and rewarm safely every morning, without damaging organs like their hearts and brains,” said Anusha Shankar, a researcher at TIFR Hyderabad.

Explaining the behaviours of hummingbirds in an intriguing question-answer session at Aaromalé Café recently, she talked about the daily activity and energy manipulations of hummingbirds. Her passion lies in precisely this domain: understanding how animals meet their energy needs in different environments. For over a decade, she has delved into the world of hummingbirds. During her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, she studied king cobras, hoolock gibbons, and hornbills in India. She then went on to pursue a PhD at Stony Brook University, followed by two postdoctoral research stints at Cornell University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Now, at TIFRH, she is studying wild Indian animals and their responses to human-dominated tropical environments. A National Geographic Explorer and a Ramalingaswami Fellow, she finds joy in mentoring students, dancing various styles like salsa, bachata, and swing, and reading fiction.

“I modelled how much time they would spend on different activities based on thermoregulation, how much energy they have at night, and various other behaviours. What we learned from that is that they spend a lot of their time perching, but they can also spend huge amounts of time just hovering and flying around,” Shankar said.