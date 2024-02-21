Hyderabad: Mayor vows action against disobedient officials

HYDERABAD : Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday announced that action would be initiated against any officer working in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for showing disrespect to corporators and not responding to their phone calls. Officers found neglecting their duties would be repatriated to their parent departments, she added.

During the GHMC council meeting, corporators of several parties complained to the mayor that a few officers were not responding to their calls and avoided meeting them when they wanted to discuss citizens’ problems. Due to unresolved civic issues, the corporators claimed they were not able to face the people in their respective divisions. Vanasthalipuram corporator R Venkateshwar Reddy of the BJP said, “GHMC officers are treating the corporators worse than dogs.”

“When we call the mayor and or GHMC commissioner, they take the calls of corporators and respond to our pleas. Meanwhile, the officers are quite the opposite, they do not lift the calls of the corporators and even avoid meeting them. If that is the case, what is the point of giving air-conditioned offices and AC cars to the officers who show disrespect to the corporators,” he added.