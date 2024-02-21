Iranian splendour takes centre stage

HYDERABAD : Iranian culture exudes a captivating allure, often regarded as among the most exquisite in the world. The grace with which Iranians carry themselves is truly inspiring, reflecting a rich heritage and deep-rooted traditions. Beyond the delectable flavours of Iranian cuisine, the realm of Iranian fashion stands out as a noteworthy topic of discussion.
Bringing a slice of Iranian culture to Hyderabad, the Iran Fashion Show took centre stage at The Park’s Trillion Ballroom. Amidst a gathering of prominent socialites from the city, the runway came alive with the showcase of 12 Iranian designers’ creations, a spectacle worth beholding as models strutted with elegance.
Crafted for those with an eye for the unconventional, the Iranian ensembles offered a visual feast. Amidst the spectacle, we had the privilege of conversing with several prominent Iranian designers, gaining insights into their creative visions.
Mohadese Mashayekhi, a renowned Iranian designer, shared her thoughts on her collection and its inspiration. “I’ve tailored this collection specifically for India, marking my maiden voyage to this country. Drawing from Iran’s rich sartorial heritage, I’ve seamlessly blended traditional motifs with contemporary aesthetics. Inspired by Islamic Persian ornaments, my designs are a homage to the intricate beauty found in the fusion of Islamic and Persian art. Each piece seamlessly integrates modern techniques like laser cuts and origami with traditional elements such as embroidery, creating a harmonious synthesis. I’ve showcased around five outfits here, each bearing the essence of this cultural amalgamation.”
Meanwhile, Katayoun Eshaghi, who aptly named her designs ‘Uniqo’, offered insights into her creative process. “My designs are a labour of love, meticulously handcrafted to showcase the essence of Iran’s rich heritage. Drawing inspiration from iconic landmarks like the Azadi Tower, my creations are crafted from rugs and carpets, each piece echoing the vibrant tapestry of our culture. It’s a delight to share these creations here in Hyderabad, where the warmth of the people resonates with our Persian roots. Through my designs, I aim to offer a glimpse into the sartorial preferences of Persian women, ensuring each garment reflects our cultural legacy.”
The models gracing the runway hailed from Hyderabad, expressing their delight in adorning these distinctive ensembles. They found the outfits both unique and comfortable, adding to their confidence as they walked the ramp.
In essence, the Iran Fashion Show illuminated the Trillion Ballroom with its dazzling display, leaving attendees enthralled. It was an evening filled with glamour, complemented by the indulgence of delicious Iranian cuisine, offering a true celebration of Iranian culture in the heart of Hyderabad.