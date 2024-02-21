Iranian splendour takes centre stage

HYDERABAD : Iranian culture exudes a captivating allure, often regarded as among the most exquisite in the world. The grace with which Iranians carry themselves is truly inspiring, reflecting a rich heritage and deep-rooted traditions. Beyond the delectable flavours of Iranian cuisine, the realm of Iranian fashion stands out as a noteworthy topic of discussion.

Bringing a slice of Iranian culture to Hyderabad, the Iran Fashion Show took centre stage at The Park’s Trillion Ballroom. Amidst a gathering of prominent socialites from the city, the runway came alive with the showcase of 12 Iranian designers’ creations, a spectacle worth beholding as models strutted with elegance.

Crafted for those with an eye for the unconventional, the Iranian ensembles offered a visual feast. Amidst the spectacle, we had the privilege of conversing with several prominent Iranian designers, gaining insights into their creative visions.