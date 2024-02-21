Masters of modern art

HYDERABAD : Stalwarts like FN Souza, KCS Paniker, MF Husain, and Laxma Goud have been among India’s most important and famous modern artists, inspiring generations in the realm of contemporary art. Keeping their legacy in mind, the city-based Srishti Art Gallery recently showcased a group art exhibition titled “Arrival,” marking the gallery’s 24th year.

Lakshmi Nambiar, Founder and Art Director of Srishti Art Gallery, emphasises the significance of the show, stating, “Arrival heralds a pivotal moment in contemporary Indian art, spotlighting the rich and diverse talents of South and Central Indian artists. This exhibition aims to rectify historical oversights by celebrating artists whose contributions have been less recognised compared to their counterparts from the North and West of India. It underscores the shift within art circles and auction houses, which increasingly acknowledge the profound depth and creativity found in South Indian artistry. As Srishti enters its 24th year, we proudly embrace not only the contemporary but also the modern, showcasing a curated selection that embodies the essence of arrival in multiple dimensions. The exhibition not only marks the physical manifestation of South Indian artists on the national stage but also signifies the arrival of a new era of inclusivity and appreciation for modernist expressions within Indian art.”

Pioneer all the way

In the galaxy of modern masters, one name that is synonymous with twentieth century Indian art, is MF Husain. Husain earned renown for his paintings of horses, though he became equally well-known for his series on Mother Teresa, or the British Raj, among others. His work reflected the relationship between generations of performers, and he referenced India’s syncretic culture using motifs and figures imbued with mythological meaning to give them a modern makeover in keeping with prevalent art practices. His artwork titled Arrival, acrylic on canvas is quintessential Husain — bold stokes and colour — all in one.