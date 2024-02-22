A poignant homage to Sharada K Reddy
HYDERABAD: As the first light of the dawn kissed the sky, soulful melodies began to weave its way through it, creating a serene environment at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad. Featuring the legendary Padmasri Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, the event ‘Morning Ragas’ organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with JNAFAU united music enthusiasts from far and wide, offering a surreal experience to the music enthusiasts in the memory of Sharada K Reddy.
As attendees entered the venue, they were greeted by a gentle breeze that is infused with freshness and anticipation. As the audience settled, the music slowly evoked from the silence. Commencing with the ethereal Raag Bhairav, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar effortlessly wove intricate melodies through two bandishes in Vilambit Ektaal and Drut Teental. With a captivating rendition of Raag Deskar, the audience was transported into a world of pure musical bliss, featuring a mesmerising mid-tempo Teental Bandish.
Expressing his gratitude, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar shared, “It is a pleasure to perform here today. The dedication of the concert to Sharada K Reddy and the warmth of the organisers and audience alike have made this experience truly special.”
As the performance progressed, the maestro delved into the depths of Miya Ki Todi, enchanting the audience with two bandishes in Tilwada and Teentaal. Subsequently, the spellbinding notes of Raag Jaunpuri filled the auditorium, resonating with two bandishes in Tilwada and Teentaal. The accompanying artists, including Sri Keshav Joshi on tabla and Pandit Surendra Bharathi on harmonium enhanced the show.
In a poignant homage to tradition, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar concluded the recital with two heartfelt abhangas in Kannada and Marathi, captivating listeners with his soul-stirring renditions. The crescendo of the performance came with a divine bhajan in Bhairavi, presented in the poignant rhythm of Dadra, leaving the audience spellbound and yearning for more.
Reflecting on the timeless nature of Hindustani classical music, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar said, “Hindustani classical music transcends time. It is an eternal tradition that endures through dedication, respect for one’s gurus, and sincere effort. Guru Seva, hard work and commitment to your work are most important for any aspiring musician to succeed.”
Supported by Narsimha K Reddy, the event exemplified the power of music to transcend boundaries and bring communities together in harmony. As the echoes of the morning ragas lingered in the air, attendees departed with hearts full and spirits lifted, carrying with them the memory of a concert that truly touched the soul.