A poignant homage to Sharada K Reddy

HYDERABAD: As the first light of the dawn kissed the sky, soulful melodies began to weave its way through it, creating a serene environment at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad. Featuring the legendary Padmasri Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, the event ‘Morning Ragas’ organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with JNAFAU united music enthusiasts from far and wide, offering a surreal experience to the music enthusiasts in the memory of Sharada K Reddy.

As attendees entered the venue, they were greeted by a gentle breeze that is infused with freshness and anticipation. As the audience settled, the music slowly evoked from the silence. Commencing with the ethereal Raag Bhairav, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar effortlessly wove intricate melodies through two bandishes in Vilambit Ektaal and Drut Teental. With a captivating rendition of Raag Deskar, the audience was transported into a world of pure musical bliss, featuring a mesmerising mid-tempo Teental Bandish.

Expressing his gratitude, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar shared, “It is a pleasure to perform here today. The dedication of the concert to Sharada K Reddy and the warmth of the organisers and audience alike have made this experience truly special.”

As the performance progressed, the maestro delved into the depths of Miya Ki Todi, enchanting the audience with two bandishes in Tilwada and Teentaal. Subsequently, the spellbinding notes of Raag Jaunpuri filled the auditorium, resonating with two bandishes in Tilwada and Teentaal. The accompanying artists, including Sri Keshav Joshi on tabla and Pandit Surendra Bharathi on harmonium enhanced the show.