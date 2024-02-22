Beauty revolution

HYDERABAD: Makeup and skincare are integral parts of our daily routines, and we are meticulous about the products we use, considering their impact on our skin. Getting ready with makeup often demands time and effort. With this in mind, Soku, a brand based in Hyderabad, has introduced makeup and skincare solutions that revolutionise the essence of skincare.

At the launch of these products, we had the opportunity to speak with Orooj Fareena, the Brand Head of Soku Cosmetics, who shared the inspiration behind the product launch.

Discussing the choice of Hyderabad for the launch, Orooj explains, “We noticed other brands launching in the Southern part of India due to its organised market. Since our company’s roots lie in the South, that too in Hyderabad, we found it fitting. As a conglomerate of five to six companies, including a retail chain focusing on beauty, we believed this location would provide a competitive edge for our brand.”

Regarding the brand’s name, Soku, Orooj informs us, “Soku is a youthful brand inspired by the Japanese word for ‘instant’. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, characterised by remote work and ready-to-eat meals, skincare often takes a backseat. We wanted to address this gap. Makeup isn’t merely about application; it’s about enhancing beauty. However, traditional makeup often poses challenges such as cakey textures or lip darkening. Hence, we fused science and nature to create effective products that prioritise skin health.”