Beauty revolution

HYDERABAD: Makeup and skincare are integral parts of our daily routines, and we are meticulous about the products we use, considering their impact on our skin. Getting ready with makeup often demands time and effort. With this in mind, Soku, a brand based in Hyderabad, has introduced makeup and skincare solutions that revolutionise the essence of skincare.
At the launch of these products, we had the opportunity to speak with Orooj Fareena, the Brand Head of Soku Cosmetics, who shared the inspiration behind the product launch.
Discussing the choice of Hyderabad for the launch, Orooj explains, “We noticed other brands launching in the Southern part of India due to its organised market. Since our company’s roots lie in the South, that too in Hyderabad, we found it fitting. As a conglomerate of five to six companies, including a retail chain focusing on beauty, we believed this location would provide a competitive edge for our brand.”
Regarding the brand’s name, Soku, Orooj informs us, “Soku is a youthful brand inspired by the Japanese word for ‘instant’. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, characterised by remote work and ready-to-eat meals, skincare often takes a backseat. We wanted to address this gap. Makeup isn’t merely about application; it’s about enhancing beauty. However, traditional makeup often poses challenges such as cakey textures or lip darkening. Hence, we fused science and nature to create effective products that prioritise skin health.”
Explaining the choice of a Japanese name, Orooj says, “The name’s brevity resonates well, and in Telugu, it signifies ‘showoff’, aligning with our brand’s ethos. Additionally, it appeals to the Gen Z demographic, hence the choice.”
Regarding the product range, Orooj mentions, “Our skincare lineup includes essentials like face wash, sunscreen, and serums. In cosmetics, we offer a variety, including lipsticks in matte and creme finishes, foundations, compacts, kajal, and mascara. We plan to expand our range to include blushes, highlighters, and more to cater to complete makeup needs.”
When asked about product availability, she states, “Our products are accessible through our website, as well as popular e-commerce sites. Additionally, they’re stocked in beauty and retail chains across Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. As our product range grows, we aim to establish standalone stores.”