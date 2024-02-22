BlackBerry opens IoT centre of excellence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) was officially opened by BlackBerry Limited in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Mattias Eriksson, president of BlackBerry IoT, said that the 30,000 sq ft facility is the company’s first major research and development (R&D) centre outside of North America.

According to Eriksson, Hyderabad was chosen because of its “talent, policies of the state government and the city itself”. The centre is designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries. The CoE currently has a strength of 60 members, spanning a wide range of positions such as senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration and service delivery.

“It will probably double in the next 12 months,” said Eriksson.

These teams are working with the company’s industry-leading BlackBerry QNX software, which is embedded in more than 235 million vehicles. As per Eriksson, the company has over 1,100 patents, with over 400 currently pending.

The new facility also heralds the debut of BlackBerry’s new initiative, QNX Everywhere, in India. With help of QNX development tools, the company aims to expand the pool of highly-skilled embedded systems’ developers across India and the world. The initiative will kick off in early 2024, with further details to be available on the BlackBerry.com website in the coming weeks.