Creativity @ modern times

HYDERABAD: I treat art as a visual language; we express the story with the colours and sketches. I wish Hyderabad very soon becomes the hub of art, culture, lifestyle, and many more to compete internationally,” said Sudha Reddy, Director of MEIL Group and Chairperson of Sudha Reddy Foundation at the inauguration of News Art Fest 2024 held at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art recently. This exhibition made the nation peek into Hyderabad as it features 200 contemporary artists in various styles and genres, both well-established and emerging artists, offering a diverse experience to the spectators.

Curated by Hyderabad-based artists Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Laxman Aelay, and Manvinder Dawer, founder of India Fine Arts, Mumbai, the exhibition refined the looks of the state gallery with an array of artistic works everywhere. “It all began three years ago. Manvinder is our close friend, so whenever he visits Hyderabad, he used to tell us we will do a show in Hyderabad. Due to our busy schedule, including Laxman’s, it could not happen for two years. Finally, last year, we took it seriously and took it step by step. So initially, we planned with 100 artists. Later it reached 150 artists, and now finally, we have nearly 238 plus artists. Our main motto is to promote emerging artists and also to provide a platform where young artists get a chance to interact with senior artists and learn from them,” explained Bolgum Nagesh Goud, curator of the show.

From abstract to contemporary works, new media, sculptures, and installations, the exhibition encompasses multiple themes and styles. The abstract paintings of Prabhakar Kolte to installations (New Media Art) of Rahul Mitra, every piece holds the essence of their background. Figurative artwork of Farhad Hussain, Sudip Roy, Akshay Anand Singh beautifully showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Hyderabad. The inkwork of Bairu Raghuram, painting of Anand Panchal, K R Santhana Krishnan’s Door were driven by the serene beauty of villages. A A Almelkar’s ‘Kamakshi Devi,’ Moksha Kumar’s ‘Apavargha- Krishna’s Leela,’ Ramesh Gorjala’s ‘Saraswathi,’ Vivek Kumavat’s ‘Dancing Nandi’s’ draw Mythological elements in their works.

Talking about the event, Laxman Aelay said, “We started this in a very small format, but slowly it evolved. Almost every state has art fest happening on a large scale, so we wanted something like that in Hyderabad as well, to create awareness among art enthusiasts in Hyderabad. So far, it’s been a wonderful show.”