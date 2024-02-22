Saree-torial choices

HYDERABAD: Aruna Goud, a designer hailing from Hyderabad, who has previously showcased her designs at prestigious events like the Paris Fashion Week and various international fashion shows, has recently unveiled her very own establishment in Banjara Hills: the Katan House — House of Purity. This boutique vows to curate the finest selection of Indian traditional sarees, making it a must-visit destination for saree aficionados. During our exploration of the store, we had the opportunity to converse with Aruna Goud herself, delving into the inspiration behind her latest venture.

Reflecting on the genesis of the store and her transition towards traditional attire, she shared, “Around three years ago, I operated a store named Meenakshi, specialising in exclusively pattu sarees. Unfortunately, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to close the store. However, I am thrilled to embark on this journey once again, now under the banner of Katan House.”

Discussing the diverse array of designs available at her boutique, Aruna elaborated, “At Katan House, patrons can discover an eclectic assortment of sarees, including kanjivaram, banarasi, chanderi, pochampally, bhagalpuri, and chapa, among others. We collaborate closely with skilled weavers, providing them with design concepts, colour palettes, and specifications, ensuring meticulous craftsmanship. Our partnerships extend to weavers from Darmavarm, Kanchi, and Banaras.”

She elucidated on the rationale behind incorporating vibrant hues into her designs, remarking, “While contemporary preferences often lean towards pastel shades, we recognise the enduring allure of vibrant colours. Hence, we strive to cater to diverse tastes, offering a harmonious blend of pastel and bold tones to cater to every individual’s preferences.”

Turning her attention to handloom sarees, Aruna emphasised, “Our collection of handloom sarees epitomises pure craftsmanship, with each piece meticulously woven by skilled artisans. In our bridal section, we exclusively feature 100 percent handloom creations.”