Brunching it right

HYDERABAD: Sunday brunch is a cherished time for indulgence, a moment to savour delectable dishes served on our plates. With the burgeoning demand for food chains in the city, brunch has become a favoured ritual among people, and recently, Lord Of The Drinks, Jubilee Hills has introduced their Sunday Brunch concept. They offer a diverse array of dishes, inviting guests to relish quality time with both food and loved ones, accompanied by unlimited drinks.

Let’s delve into the delicious brunch menu and discover what awaits us on these leisurely Sundays.

To kickstart our culinary journey, we begin with the Tom Yum Chicken Broth, a soothing concoction infused with flavours of chicken, herbs, and fresh coriander, delivering an exotic start to our brunch. Additionally, the Asian Crunchy Chicken Salad is a delightful recommendation.

For aficionados of sushi, an array of options awaits, including carrot and cream cheese roll, tempura asparagus roll, ebi tempura rolls, and cucumber and crab sticks rolls, ensuring a delightful selection for every palate.

The highlight of the menu lies in the dimsum offerings, featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights such as five treasure vegetable dimsum, spinach and mushroom dimsum, sweet corn and cream dimsum, tom yum chicken dumpling served with tom yum soup, and the flavourful broccoli and chicken shumai.