Chef Ranveer’s tryst with Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Food shows in India offer a tantalising glimpse into the rich tapestry of flavours, traditions, and stories that define Indian cuisine. From showcasing regional specialties to fostering culinary innovation and cultural exchange, these shows play a pivotal role in celebrating India’s culinary heritage while also embracing the evolving gastronomic landscape. With this in mind, the “The Family Table”, a family food game show hosted by celebrity chef — Ranveer Brar — wherein two families compete against each other by preparing their legacy dish is being streamed on OTT platform Epicon. CE gets in touch with the celebrity chef Ranveer Brar about the show, his journey in the culinary world and his memories of Hyderabad cuisine.

Tell us about Family Table.

I’ve always believed that cooking by chefs, street food or royal food, has always got its due. But home food, which is truly the foundation of Indian food, never really got its due. There’s an entire genre of home cooking that lies in heirloom recipes from different families that need to come to the fore. With the Family Table, the idea is to bring those recipes, those conversations forward.

How is it different from other shows in which you are a part?

With the Family Table we hope it will tempt viewers to spend quality time in the kitchen and with each other and keep trying new recipes in the process too. In a country where our day begins with ‘Aaj khane mein kya hai!’, food becomes the perfect conversation starter.

Every family has their heirloom recipes or tips. What’s yours?

Two dishes are especially close to my heart. The earthy Kanak Kheer and Churi bring back nostalgic aromas wafting from my Biji’s kitchen, where I spent a lot of time as a kid. Another dish that I consider heirloom is Nihari, a legacy from Munir Ustad, my first teacher in my professional culinary life.

Where does Hyderabad stand in your food map?

Hyderabad has always charmed me with its history, culture and of course, its cuisine. Having grown up in the City of Nawabs, exploring the City of Nizams had been on my bucket list for a long time. I finally got to visit it during the shoot of a TV show, pretty much at the beginning of my television journey. There was so much to explore both in terms of food as well as history.

What was your initial memory of Hyderabad?

When I first visited the City of Nizams, I was quite overwhelmed as to where to begin. We were on a tight schedule and there were innumerable avenues to explore. But looking back, it was a wonderful experience, right from a simple tamarind based stew that I learned from a septuagenarian lady from a Royal family, to the Badam ki Ashrafi by Badi Bi to the classic biryani places around Charminar.