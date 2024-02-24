Flavours of Telangana

Our culinary journey commenced with tantalising starters like Thipi Kodi — succulent boneless chicken cubes marinated in spices and cream, boasting a unique yet delightful flavour profile. Next, we savoured Mutton and Chicken curry paired with pooris and bagara rice. The aromatic curries perfectly complemented the tender meat, accompanied by the crisp pooris and fragrant bagara rice. A highlight of our experience was indulging in the signature dish — Sorapidupu Annam, a rice preparation featuring baby shark pieces. Following Shravan’s suggestion, a touch of ghee elevated the dish, enhancing its aroma and taste. Culminating our feast was the Veg Thali — an assortment of sada annam, kaya kuragayalu, aku kuragayalu, pappu, sambar, rasam, pachadi, apadalu karampoddlu, perugu, and sweet. This wholesome ensemble left us thoroughly satisfied, hitting all the right flavour notes.

For those seeking authentic South Indian fare without breaking the bank, Bhojana Bandham is the go-to place.