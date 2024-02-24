Flavours of Telangana

HYDERABAD: It’s remarkable how South Indian cuisine harmonises vibrant and bold flavours. Recently, we explored the newest culinary gem, Bhojana Bandham, translating to “relation with food,” nestled in Kukatpally. This eatery is stirring up a flavour revolution, enticing Hyderabadis to indulge in the opulence of South Indian gastronomy.
Stepping into the 85-seater establishment, divided into three distinct sections, we were captivated by its decor — a fusion of tradition and allure. Every artefact, meticulously crafted by local artisans, pays homage to human ingenuity. The warm hues of brown, adorned with vibrant wall paintings and earthen lamps, transport visitors to the rustic landscapes of Telangana. Moreover, the brickwork reminiscent of South Indian architecture enhances the eatery’s authenticity and charm. “The restaurant is a collective effort, owned by Kiran, Naresh, Kasinath, Suresh, Dhanujay, and myself. Our vision was to not only offer authentic Telangana cuisine but also to promote eco-friendliness by serving food in earthenware and biodegradable leaf plates,” shares Shravan Yadav, co-founder of Bhojana Bandham.
Our culinary journey commenced with tantalising starters like Thipi Kodi — succulent boneless chicken cubes marinated in spices and cream, boasting a unique yet delightful flavour profile. Next, we savoured Mutton and Chicken curry paired with pooris and bagara rice. The aromatic curries perfectly complemented the tender meat, accompanied by the crisp pooris and fragrant bagara rice. A highlight of our experience was indulging in the signature dish — Sorapidupu Annam, a rice preparation featuring baby shark pieces. Following Shravan’s suggestion, a touch of ghee elevated the dish, enhancing its aroma and taste. Culminating our feast was the Veg Thali — an assortment of sada annam, kaya kuragayalu, aku kuragayalu, pappu, sambar, rasam, pachadi, apadalu karampoddlu, perugu, and sweet. This wholesome ensemble left us thoroughly satisfied, hitting all the right flavour notes.
For those seeking authentic South Indian fare without breaking the bank, Bhojana Bandham is the go-to place.