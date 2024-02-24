Food in corporate world

HYDERABAD: Food in the corporate world has been flourishing for quite some time now. The choice of cuisine during work hours has always been a significant consideration, but delivering excellence at the right moment is what truly sets the culinary experience apart. With this ethos in mind, Ashwani Vohra, CEO of Compass Group Food and Services, has been providing comprehensive food solutions to the corporate sector. We reached out to him to gain insights into the world of corporate food and services.

When asked about the core operations of Compass Group, Ashwani explains, “We cater food services to clients across various sectors such as IT conglomerates, banking institutions, hospitals, schools, large-scale catering businesses, and comprehensive support service enterprises. Additionally, we have a small IT division dedicated to fostering innovation.”

Detailing the spectrum of food services they offer, Ashwani elaborates, “In India, we provide three primary services. Firstly, corporate services, catering to MNCs and providing workplace dining solutions. Secondly, industrial services, which encompass food provision for factory workers. Thirdly, hospital services, including in-patient dining, visitor meals, and catering for nursing and hospital staff. Lastly, we extend our services to the education sector by partnering with schools and colleges to provide food services.”