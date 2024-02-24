Food in corporate world

HYDERABAD: Food in the corporate world has been flourishing for quite some time now. The choice of cuisine during work hours has always been a significant consideration, but delivering excellence at the right moment is what truly sets the culinary experience apart. With this ethos in mind, Ashwani Vohra, CEO of Compass Group Food and Services, has been providing comprehensive food solutions to the corporate sector. We reached out to him to gain insights into the world of corporate food and services.
When asked about the core operations of Compass Group, Ashwani explains, “We cater food services to clients across various sectors such as IT conglomerates, banking institutions, hospitals, schools, large-scale catering businesses, and comprehensive support service enterprises. Additionally, we have a small IT division dedicated to fostering innovation.”
Detailing the spectrum of food services they offer, Ashwani elaborates, “In India, we provide three primary services. Firstly, corporate services, catering to MNCs and providing workplace dining solutions. Secondly, industrial services, which encompass food provision for factory workers. Thirdly, hospital services, including in-patient dining, visitor meals, and catering for nursing and hospital staff. Lastly, we extend our services to the education sector by partnering with schools and colleges to provide food services.”
Addressing the evolving demands within the food industry and the need to adapt, Ashwani says, “The realm of food is incredibly diverse, spanning from local and regional delicacies to international cuisines. To stay ahead, we maintain close proximity to consumer preferences. We conduct regular assessments to align our services with current trends and consumer expectations. With operations spanning across 45 plus countries, we pride ourselves on innovation. Our dedicated team of seven to eight highly qualified chefs drives our innovation kitchen, constantly devising forward-thinking culinary concepts.”
Discussing their presence in the Hyderabad market, Ashwani reveals, “We have partnerships with approximately 40 companies, including hospitals, corporations, and educational institutions. Hyderabad stands as the second largest market in India for us, where we serve over 80,000 meals daily. Our workforce of 4,000 employees strategically caters to this market.”
He further added that their meal offerings range from a variety of options, spanning from pizzas and traditional thalis to biryanis, ensuring a diverse culinary experience.
Describing their proprietary coffee shop, Choix Coffee, Ashwani states, “Choix Coffee is our venture focusing on promoting health and wellness. It offers a balanced blend of proteins, carbohydrates, and a plethora of condiments. Notably, we introduce a concept called ‘responsible biryani’, where we substitute high GI rice with millets, offering a guilt-free indulgence. This endeavour stemmed from three years of research, recognising the unique requirements of workplace dining. We prioritise both health and taste, making subtle yet impactful adjustments. Nutritionists and dietitians are integral to this process.”
Touching upon their hospital food services, Ashwani mentions, “Considering the predominant Kerala-based staff in hospitals, we tailor our meals to suit their preferences.We collaborate with IHM colleges to recruit skilled chefs, including professionals from star hotels. Our operations in Hyderabad are centralised at Q-City in Hitech City.”