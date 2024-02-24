GHMC adopts AI solution to curb biometric attendance fraud

HYDERABAD: To address the fraudulent activities observed in the Aadhaar Based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS) machines, allegedly carried out by sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and sanitary supervisors in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), resulting in substantial losses to the GHMC exchequer, the civic body has decided to replace the biometric attendance system with an Artificial Intelligence driven mobile-based Facial Recognition Biometric Attendance Management System.

Currently, GHMC is using the ABAS where attendance is captured by authenticating fingerprint biometrics using Aadhaar-enabled biometric handheld devices with invoice reports generated for wage processing. Their modus operandi involved creating fake fingerprints/thumb impressions of sanitation workers, using them to register attendance when they are absent, and subsequently claiming salaries and cheating the corporation.

The civic body has invited agencies to provide technical capabilities to the AI system that will deploy and maintain the mobile application, web application and data for two years.