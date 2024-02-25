Hyderabad: Car crashes into solar roof cycle track on ORR, none hurt

HYDERABAD: A portion of the newly constructed solar roof cycling track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Nanakramguda in the city was damaged after a speeding SUV car rammed into the track on Saturday morning.

The driver lost control of the car and rammed into the cycling track. However, no casualties were reported as there were no commuters, passersby or cyclists at that time. The driver of the car, which did not have a number plate, is currently absconding.

This was not the first case of vehicles crashing into the cycling track. Since its inauguration in October 23, 2023, the cycle track has reported at least four to five crashes.

While there have been no casualties, the crashes on the track, sitting right next to the ORR service road, has left cyclists worried. Cycling enthusiasts have expressed concern over the incident, stating that their lives are not safe despite the construction of the cycling track.