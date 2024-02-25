Hyderabad: Safety concerns rise as accidents surge on ORR after speed limit spike

HYDERABAD: The recent rise in accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rachakonda Commissionerate has raised concerns about the safety of drivers following the increase in speed limit from 100 kmph to 120 kmph. While authorities maintain that the ORR is equipped for higher speeds, the number of accidents, which rose from 51 in 2022 to 68 in 2023, paint a grim picture.

Recognising the need for improved safety measures, Rachakonda Traffic DCP V Sreenivasulu said he has analysed the increase in the number of accidents on the ORR. “We have requested the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) to implement a range of measures to prevent accidents,” said the officer.

The Rachakonda Traffic DCP added that according to the HGCL, the ORR roads are perfect for driving at a speed of 120 kmps but it is because of the human errors the accidents are surging.

Additionally, Naresh Raghavan, who has written a book on road safety measures, said, “The 4Es framework for road safety comes into play. While Engineering, Emergency Response and Enforcement have seen significant improvements in Telangana, which boasts world-class roads and strict regulations, the ‘E’ of Education which is also the foundation, remains neglected. Educating the driver is the only meaningful change one can bring and there will be an evident decrease in the number of accident cases reported.”

“The change can be put into practice by mass training where the RTO has to set up a study class of just two hours, like a movie for licence applicants. NGOs, which will be working through CSR, will be more than happy to set this up. All we need is government backing for the move,” he added.