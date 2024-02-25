Late BRS MLA Nanditha’s PA says he barely remembers anything about accident

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha continued as the Kukatpally Magistrate recorded the statement of her personal assistant (PA), Akash, 24, who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Akash stated that he has limited recollection of the events leading up to the crash. He remembers feeling a sudden jolt and then regaining consciousness in the hospital. He claims to have immediately contacted Lasya's sister after the accident but has no clear memory of the moments before the impact.

The Patancheru police conducted a thorough interrogation of the PA, reconstructing the entire day's events from the start to the time of the accident. This included inquiries about their movements, activities, and the decision to travel without security personnel.