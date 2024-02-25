Hyderabad

Late BRS MLA Nanditha’s PA says he barely remembers anything about accident

The Patancheru police conducted a thorough interrogation of the PA, reconstructing the entire day's events from the start to the time of the accident.
BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha, representing Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, died in a road accident on ORR on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
HYDERABAD: The investigation into the death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha continued as the Kukatpally Magistrate recorded the statement of her personal assistant (PA), Akash, 24, who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Akash stated that he has limited recollection of the events leading up to the crash. He remembers feeling a sudden jolt and then regaining consciousness in the hospital. He claims to have immediately contacted Lasya's sister after the accident but has no clear memory of the moments before the impact.

The Patancheru police conducted a thorough interrogation of the PA, reconstructing the entire day's events from the start to the time of the accident. This included inquiries about their movements, activities, and the decision to travel without security personnel.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays final respects to BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha
Meanwhile, investigators visited the deceased's residence in Karkhana to question her mother and sister. They sought details about the family's activities that day.

The probe also extended to the security personnel assigned to the MLA. They revealed that Lasya specifically instructed them not to accompany her on the trip to the Dargah, citing it as a personal visit requiring no security.

Furthermore, the police team, along with forensic specialists from the clues and fingerprints departments, examined the accident site.

