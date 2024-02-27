Celebrating diversity in wedding attire

HYDERABAD: It’s wedding season, and amidst the hustle and bustle of venue arrangements and décor decisions, selecting the perfect outfits remains a significant task. Enter Hyderabad-based Sailesh Singhania, who has unveiled an exquisite new collection of wedding attire, offering a breath of fresh air to the season. The vibrant hues of this collection adorned the models gracefully as they strutted down the runway, showcasing these exclusive designs. We caught up with Sailesh to delve into the inspiration behind his creations.

Reflecting on the intricacies of the designs and the recently launched collections, Sailesh shares, “Our journey began a year ago with a vision to offer something unique. We were meticulous in our approach, involving a team of eight designers to meticulously curate fabrics, embroidery, and concepts. It took us a year to bring forth this entire line, each piece crafted with utmost exclusivity.”

When asked about the creative muse behind the designs, he elaborates, “We cater to individuals with discerning tastes, catering to a myriad of preferences ranging from flamboyant flares, fusion Indo-western ensembles, timeless prints, to intricate stone embellishments with a spectrum of multi-coloured threads, tailored to our clients’ desires.”