Honouring a musician for musicians

‘His contributions will always be remembered’

It’s indeed a profound loss for the musical world. While Carnatic music is very prominent in the Tamil Nadu region, numerous remarkable artistes from the Telugu states have showcased their immense talent and Hyderabad Brothers stands out among the eminent vidwans. They have been stalwarts in representing Telugu culture through their concerts, leaving an enduring legacy. Its sad to hear one of those great vidwans D Seshachary is no more. His unique style of singing, inspires a lot of students. Under his guidance, many secured prominent positions in the musical world. His contributions to Carnatic music will always be remembered and cherished.

— Uma Venkateshwarlu Komerla, Flute artiste

‘His guidance extended beyond classical music’

As a disciple of the Hyderabad Brothers, the passing of

D Seshachary garu is a deeply personal loss. He taught every minute aspect of Carnatic classical music to his students without holding anything back. He ensured that every student became proficient in whatever he taught. His guidance extended beyond classical music to life skills as well. On one occasion, I performed a Facebook live concert, and he heard it. He immediately called me to appreciate that I had incorporated all the sangatis he taught me. He expressed his happiness that he could see himself in my performance. No words can adequately express the sorrow that we are all experiencing due to his passing.

— Dr Swarnna Mangalampalli, Carnatic vocalist and disciple of Hyderabad Brothers