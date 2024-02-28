Foray into the other side…

HYDERABAD: For Anusha Didige, the trajectory towards making her debut film, a documentary titled The Other Side, was pretty straightforward. The documentary delves into the lives of women working in the food and beverage industry across South India. Anusha herself worked in the industry, before moving to the world of films. “I followed my brother’s footsteps, who completed his Hotel Management in Switzerland and came back to India to start a bar. I worked there as a creative director.” tells Anusha.

In addition to her forays in business, the documentary (shot by Gargi-fame cinematographer Sraiyanti) is also shaped by the gaps of representation she deeply felt in the storytelling landscape. “We do not get to see the stories of women in the F&B industry that often; it is mostly seen as a boys’ club. But women from all walks of life, are working in the industry, some of whom I wanted to showcase in my film,” says Anusha.

She continues, “When we were figuring out who to profile in our documentary, we were asked to go to Mumbai or Delhi. We were told that is where you would find all these women working in restaurants. But I begged to differ. There is more to life than Mumbai and Delhi, which is why we handpicked interview subjects from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Pondicherry.”

Anusha cites the legendary chef/documentarian Anthony Bourdain and The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution, a documentary series by Maya Gallus that profiles the careers of female chefs in the USA and France as inspirations for her film.

The documentary, which was shot in the middle of the pandemic, brought its fair share of challenges to the table. Anusha says, “In retrospect, all the challenges that came our way felt interesting and fun. The F&B industry took a hit during the pandemic. We did not want to give inconvenience to our interview subjects, which is why we filmed interviews during non-service hours. We also prioritised shooting on lighter days.”