HYDERABAD: Birth defects or disorders are often perceived as incurable, but many remain unaware that effective treatments do exist. One such condition, cleft lip and palate, is often overlooked and misunderstood. To dispel misconceptions surrounding cleft and highlight its treatability, Smile Train India has launched an initiative to raise awareness and provide surgeries conducted by skilled professionals, dedicated to improving the lives of children affected by cleft.

Cleft, typically present in newborns, manifests as a gap in the lip or palate. While this condition is treatable, widespread awareness is crucial. Smile Train, in collaboration with Director Rahul Khanna, organised a theatre workshop to empower cleft-affected children with confidence to speak onstage without inhibition. Rahul Khanna shares insights into his work with these children.

Supported by theatre artists, cleft-affected students boldly took to the stage, proclaiming, “We Can Do It,” in a play titled “Dream Unlimited.” Rahul reflects on the workshop and play, stating, “The journey from cleft to confidence is remarkable. I primarily work with children in Delhi, using theatre as a tool for education and talent exploration. When Smile Train India approached me, I embraced the opportunity to empower these children. Through theatre, we focused on improving their speech, diction, body language, and confidence. The transformation within just three days of intensive six-hour workshops was astounding. This was made possible by the unwavering support of parents, hospital staff, and Smile Train India. Empowering these children with the mantra ‘Cleft Se Confidence Thak’ through theatre fills me with joy. My hope is that they carry this confidence into every aspect of their lives.”

Regarding his approach to working with these children, Rahul emphasises inclusivity, stating, “I refrain from auditions because I believe every child deserves an opportunity to shine. We encouraged each student to craft their own dialogues, fostering creativity and self-expression. Witnessing their growth and performance in ‘Dreams Unlimited’ was truly inspiring. These children, numbering around 25, will continue to spread awareness about cleft through their performances.”