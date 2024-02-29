HYDERABAD: Designing something that resonates with our hearts adds an extra layer of fascination and joy to the experience. Pursuing endeavors driven by passion enhances creativity, infusing it with brilliance and sophistication. This sentiment is epitomised by notable personalities in India, such as Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra, who have joined forces to showcase their designs at Bonito Designs. While Gauri Khan, renowned for her fashion prowess, unveils her distinctive creations, we delve into their shared journey towards interior design, exploring the genesis of their interest in this realm.

Could you talk a little about your collaboration?

Gauri: Designing spaces has been a lifelong passion of mine, and joining forces with Bonito Designs aligns perfectly with my commitment to crafting beautiful spaces for people to live, work, and relish. Over the past year and a half, our collaboration has been dedicated to delivering consumers a bespoke experience that seamlessly combines aesthetics with functionality. Our latest venture, ‘World Designs,’ is a particularly intriguing concept we’ve been exploring, allowing us to incorporate global influences and individual aspirations into our creative process. Together, we are excited about the potential to redefine and elevate the world of design

Could you speak about the designs that you both have added personal touch to?

Gauri: Every design curated in collaboration with Bonito Designs bears our distinctive personal touch. Working closely with Bonito Designs allows me to seamlessly integrate my design sensibility, contributing to the creation of beautiful and one-of-a-kind spaces. Each project becomes a canvas where my unique perspective converges with Bonito’s expertise, resulting in designs that resonate with both individuality and aesthetic allure. This collaboration serves as a platform to bring forth a harmonious fusion of our creative energies, ensuring that every creation is a testament to our shared commitment to beauty and uniqueness.

Could you also speak about the brand a little?

Gauri and Manish: Bonito Designs is rapidly becoming India’s largest full-home only interior design brand, transforming the design market with unique and curated homes for customers. What sets Bonito Designs apart is its ‘no catalogue’ approach, injecting a fresh perspective into every home design. Partnering with Bonito Designs has been a remarkable journey of innovation and creativity. Through this collaboration, we are not just designing spaces, but are crafting experiences that transcends trends.