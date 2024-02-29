HYDERABAD: Designing something that resonates with our hearts adds an extra layer of fascination and joy to the experience. Pursuing endeavors driven by passion enhances creativity, infusing it with brilliance and sophistication. This sentiment is epitomised by notable personalities in India, such as Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra, who have joined forces to showcase their designs at Bonito Designs. While Gauri Khan, renowned for her fashion prowess, unveils her distinctive creations, we delve into their shared journey towards interior design, exploring the genesis of their interest in this realm.
Could you talk a little about your collaboration?
Gauri: Designing spaces has been a lifelong passion of mine, and joining forces with Bonito Designs aligns perfectly with my commitment to crafting beautiful spaces for people to live, work, and relish. Over the past year and a half, our collaboration has been dedicated to delivering consumers a bespoke experience that seamlessly combines aesthetics with functionality. Our latest venture, ‘World Designs,’ is a particularly intriguing concept we’ve been exploring, allowing us to incorporate global influences and individual aspirations into our creative process. Together, we are excited about the potential to redefine and elevate the world of design
Could you speak about the designs that you both have added personal touch to?
Gauri: Every design curated in collaboration with Bonito Designs bears our distinctive personal touch. Working closely with Bonito Designs allows me to seamlessly integrate my design sensibility, contributing to the creation of beautiful and one-of-a-kind spaces. Each project becomes a canvas where my unique perspective converges with Bonito’s expertise, resulting in designs that resonate with both individuality and aesthetic allure. This collaboration serves as a platform to bring forth a harmonious fusion of our creative energies, ensuring that every creation is a testament to our shared commitment to beauty and uniqueness.
Could you also speak about the brand a little?
Gauri and Manish: Bonito Designs is rapidly becoming India’s largest full-home only interior design brand, transforming the design market with unique and curated homes for customers. What sets Bonito Designs apart is its ‘no catalogue’ approach, injecting a fresh perspective into every home design. Partnering with Bonito Designs has been a remarkable journey of innovation and creativity. Through this collaboration, we are not just designing spaces, but are crafting experiences that transcends trends.
What are the trending interior designs according to you?
Gauri: I love the concept of biophilic designs. Embracing nature within our living spaces brings a sense of tranquility and connection to the outdoors. It’s about creating environments that not only look stunning but also promote well-being. biophilic designs capture the essence of harmony between the built environment and nature, Incorporating natural elements, textures, and greenery, transforming homes into serene retreats where style meets sustainable living.
Why have you chosen to be a part of interior designs?
Gauri: Interior designing allows me to create personal and intimate spaces that resonate with individual lifestyles. The power to transform a basic structure into a warm, inviting home, tailored to the unique tastes of each client, is incredibly fulfilling. Interior design, for me, is not just about aesthetics; it’s about weaving narratives, capturing emotions, and curating environments that truly reflect the essence of those who inhabit them. My collaboration with Bonito Designs allows me to infuse my creative sensibilities into homes creating spaces that exude luxury, comfort, and timeless beauty. It has been a fantastic experience working with the talented team at Bonito Designs.
Inspiration behind these designs?
Gauri: Designing homes with Bonito Designs is inspired by my belief that every home tells a unique story. It’s about creating spaces that seamlessly blend style and functionality, reflecting the distinctive personalities and aspirations of those who dwell within. With Bonito Designs, my inspiration lies in crafting homes that transcend trends, offering a timeless canvas where comfort meets creativity, and every element resonates with the essence of the individuals who call it home
Any upcoming projects that you will be working on together?
Gauri and Manish: Nothing in the pipeline for now, but of course it is always great working together and we hope we get an opportunity to do so very soon.