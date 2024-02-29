Goodeebag: Transforming waste with goodness

HYDERABAD: Large black-covered gunny bags dominate a tin-covered plot in Bandalaguda. A couple of women sitting in a corner pick up cardboard boxes from one of these bags, flatten them, neatly setting them aside in a separate pile. In another corner, a young man has immersed his legs in a pile of waste paper and attempts to crush it down with his feet, while his manager oversees the process, adding instructions here and there.

This is a regular sight at the godown of Goodeebag, a start-up that has recently found its way into the sustainability sector. The founder and CEO, Abhishiek Agarwal, has decided to foray into a field not many have the courage to venture into. “Not many people are interested in the garbage sector. I was able to identify the market gap between the dry waste that is generated in our homes and the recyclers of such waste,” said Agarwal.

Gaining experience from his father’s garment business and then his own acumen in the transportation industry; in February 2022, Abhishiek entered the realm of waste management by establishing Ecovani Waste Management Pvt Ltd and introducing the Goodeebag brand.

He told CE that there was a significant need to educate households about the segregation of wet and dry waste, help them identify the amount of waste they generate and aim to reduce it gradually. “For this, we created a simple phone application that shows people the amount of waste they generate in a week or a month. They then get points on segregation of different items and after earning a significant number of points, they can get them exchanged with common household items like groceries, etc—all without any cost,” explained Abhishiek.

Akshita Agarwal, one of the customers of Goodeebag from Begumpet, has been using the application and services of the company for the past year. She explained how Goodeebag makes waste segregation easy: All I have to do is keep two dustbins— one for plastic and paper and the other for kitchen waste. Goodeebag has provided me with a gunny bag, where I put the collected dry waste. They come once a week and pick it up. In exchange, they give us points which can be redeemed for a lot of things or you could just keep them stagnant. It’s a door-to-door pick-up service.

A family of four, with two kids, Akshita says that about four to five kilograms of dry waste is generated in a week. “This app has helped me reduce my guilt of not mixing my household plastic waste with the kitchen waste and also doing my bit for saving the environment. This way, we can also teach our kids about waste segregation and its significance,” she said.