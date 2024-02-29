Krissm: Opulence personified

HYDERABAD: Luxury is an innate desire that resides within each of us, beckoning us to adorn our homes with interiors that not only evoke memories but also inspire admiration from others. Fulfilling this aspiration, Krissm, a luxury interior brand, has joined hands with the prestigious PABLO brand, renowned for its rich heritage in home furnishings, to bring their exquisite offerings to India for the very first time. With the inauguration of their doors in Hyderabad, we delve into this opulent venture with Kiran Kumar, the Founder and Director of Krissm, as he guides us through their splendid experience centre.

This experience centre is a testament to grandeur, boasting regal furnishings and meticulously curated spaces that cater to every décor aficionado’s taste. Kiran elaborates, “Krissm is synonymous with luxury furniture, catering to clientele worldwide. Our collaboration with PABLO, a brand celebrated for its handcrafted excellence, brings forth a fusion inspired by nature’s bounty. The intricate leatherwork and prints pay homage to the beauty of the natural world. As the exclusive master franchisee of PABLO in India, this marks our inaugural experience centre.”

Explaining the choice of Hyderabad for this showcase, Kiran articulates, “The allure of PABLO’s exquisite leatherwork, characterised by feminine hues and natural motifs, captured our hearts instantly. Recognising Hyderabad’s appreciation for luxury and aesthetics, we deemed it the perfect setting for our debut.”