Sports define me: Charu Sharma

Were there any challenges you came across while setting up PKL?

It’s safe to say that I got unwell, ill, because of the kind of effort that it took. But saying that, it also took me four years from the time Anand Mahindra first recommended it. I had to give up a lot of work, other people moved in, that’s fine. But the satisfaction of actually getting the league on the table, with the help of many agencies, of course, all the team owners, the broadcaster, was just so satisfying.

How has the journey been with PKL in its 10th season?

There was a lot of apprehension and excitement and everything else to begin with. Then the boat sailed fairly calmly for many years. And there’s always a pressure, especially when you have a landmark season like the 10th season, to make something fresh and new happen. I would like to avoid the desperation of trying to do something new. I think we’re still, in a sense, in consolidation mode. The league has sustained magnificently, unlike, sadly, many other leagues. So we take a lot of heart from the fact that we’ve done very well at a base level to keep going.

With Women’s Premier League going on, do you think women’s PKL too can be in the offing?

There are so many women who play the game with great custom and athleticism in India. We need to be sustainble first, before focusing our attention to the women’s league. By the way even cricket got a women’s league after 14 years (laughs). The standard needs to go up a notch or two, not only in India but international too, as PKL is international, and so the Women’s League will be international too. So maybe just another year or two, I’m not sure, but we’re very, very pleased and keen to make sure that there’s a Women’s League.

It has been years we have seen you doing cricket commentary. Comment.

A question best asked to people who actually employ people like me. I still do a lot of commentary. I did lose a lot of work when I was planning the Pro Kabaddi League.

According to you, what’s the art of good commentary?

There is actually a formula — if there are 100 points to be an ideal commentator, then 50 of those points belong to knowledge of the subject, 45 more points are for communication and the last 5 points are all the rest of the things — your personality, attitude, sense of humour, and the quality of your voice.

‘I am actually a legitimate auctioneer’

You stepped up as an auctioneer ahead of IPL 2022 due to a health scare to Hugh Edmeades. How’s auctioneering as a skill?

Well, a lot of people don’t know it that I am actually a legitimate auctioneer. I mean, there’s no degree to be an auctioneer, but I am an auctioneer for an auction house in Bengaluru and I’ve done plenty of auctions over time, So, it’s a very elementary skill. You need an IQ of about 20 to be a decent auctioneer. Because ultimately, it’s words, you don’t have to be a master of the subject, because you’re only selling item one.

Tell us about your memories of your visits to Hyderabad?

I was actually with Vazir Sultan Tobacco for quite a few years as my regular corporate job, from 1982 to 1990. I have fabulous memories of Hyderabad, staying on Road No 3, Banjara Hills. Everything associated with Hyderabad for me is just a sweet memory. Most of all, the language, the way Hindi is spoken here.

Everyone knows your onscreen persona, who is Charu Sharma on the personal level?

Well, I’m still trying to find out. Very easy going, very unambitious and very fortunate. I’ve been at the forefront of sport and television over all these years since 1982. I’ve managed to make my love and my passion into a livelihood. What could be better?

Apart from sports what other interests do you have?

Well, most things are still sport, because they define me. Maybe I’m a victim of my own imagination or my own expectation. But I spend a lot of time playing golf and tennis. I still play a lot of cricket, strangely enough. I travel a lot and spend time with friends.

What are your future plans?

I hope that there’s a continuous growth in the industry - for PKL and Kabaddi as a sport as well