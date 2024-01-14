Burglar nabbed, gold worth Rs 18 Lakh seized in Kushaiguda

Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu stated, “Investigations revealed that the accused, Saikiran Reddy, discontinued his studies, and his parents neglected him. Driven by the desire for a lavish lifestyle and to afford expenses for his vices, he resorted to burglaries. His modus operandi involved consuming alcohol before conducting surveying on newly constructed houses.”In the night, he would enter the targeted residences and steal valuables, including gold ornaments in some cases.