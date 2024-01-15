Camp launched in Hyderabad to rid villages of land-related issues

Sunil said the LEAF Society is committed to establishing villages free from land-related issues. It plans to conduct in-depth studies on land matters at the village level and seek solutions to address them effectively. He added that legal camps in villages were inaugurated during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy said this initiative would help farmers in addressing land-related problems.

Oppn to Dharani

It may be recalled that Kodanda Reddy opposed the Dharani portal and Sunil made several recommendations on the land records. The Congress has said it would replace Dharani with the Bhumatha portal.