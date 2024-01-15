Camp launched in Hyderabad to rid villages of land-related issues

HYDERABAD: Members of the state government panel on the Dharani portal — advocate Sunil and Congress leader M Kondanda Reddy — launched a novel programme, “Bhu Nyaya Sibiram” (camps for justice for land-related problems) in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district on Sunday.
The pilot project was initiated in collaboration with the Legal Empowerment and Assistance For Farmers (LEAF) Society.
Sunil said the LEAF Society is committed to establishing villages free from land-related issues. It plans to conduct in-depth studies on land matters at the village level and seek solutions to address them effectively. He added that legal camps in villages were inaugurated during the Makar Sankranti festival.
Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy said this initiative would help farmers in addressing land-related problems.
Oppn to Dharani
It may be recalled that Kodanda Reddy opposed the Dharani portal and Sunil made several recommendations on the land records. The Congress has said it would replace Dharani with the Bhumatha portal.