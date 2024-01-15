Telangana: Mahesh Goud, Kodandaram among Congress’s picks for Council

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, is learnt to have taken approval from the Congress high command to nominate party state unit working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and Addanki Dayakar under MLA quota, and Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof Kodandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan under Governor quota for MLC seats.
Sources privy to the developments said the announcement will be made by the chief minister soon.
Since the days before Makar Sankranti are considered inauspicious, the announcement is likely to be made after the festivities end. The sources added that the party leadership has informed the candidates of their selection.
While the MLA quota MLC poll is scheduled to be held on January 29, the state Cabinet is likely to recommend Kodandaram and Amer after Revanth returns after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.
As the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be holding separate elections for the two vacant MLC posts under the MLA quota, the Congress is likely to win both seats given its majority in the Assembly.
The Congress is hoping that the governor will not reject the nominations of Kodandaram as he has served in the field of education and Amer in the field of journalism.
For the selection of MLC candidates, the grand old party has given priority to the leaders who have been working dedicatedly for the party.
Serving as the TPCC working president (organisation), Mahesh Kumar Goud played a pivotal role in coordinating the party cadre and leaders. Although he wanted to contest the recent Assembly elections from Nizamabad Urban, he had to renounce his seat as Revanth contested from Kamareddy. His contribution was recently acknowledged by the chief minister during a televised interview.
Likewise, Dayakar, a leader from the Dalit community, also renounced his seat as per the directions of the party high command despite losing in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections by around 2,000 votes.
Surprise round the corner
At the same time, the party’s decision is likely to come as a surprise to senior leaders like Md Ali Shabbir and G Chinna Reddy, who had hopes of securing MLC tickets. Sources said that these leaders are likely to be accommodated in the local body MLC elections.
Meanwhile, the chief minister is learnt to have taken approval for the appointments of various corporation chairman posts as well. The announcement will likely be made by the end of this month.