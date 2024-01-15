Telangana: Mahesh Goud, Kodandaram among Congress’s picks for Council

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, is learnt to have taken approval from the Congress high command to nominate party state unit working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and Addanki Dayakar under MLA quota, and Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof Kodandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan under Governor quota for MLC seats.

Sources privy to the developments said the announcement will be made by the chief minister soon.

Since the days before Makar Sankranti are considered inauspicious, the announcement is likely to be made after the festivities end. The sources added that the party leadership has informed the candidates of their selection.