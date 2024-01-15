Two fraudsters from Faridabad arrested for duping investors

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested two fraudsters, Himanshu (30) and Praveen (26), for allegedly duping public by promising high returns on investments in stock market and cryptocurrency. The duo are from Faridabad in Haryana.
According to the police, the suspects contacted their victims through social media platforms and assured them huge profits on small investments. The duo allegedly provided details of a bank account to the unsuspecting investors and asked them to transfer the amount. Afterwards Himanshu and Praveen blocked the phone numbers of the investors and avoided contact with them.
The duo operated on the instructions of the kingpin, Devender Panchal, who is at large.
“To carry out their illegal activities, Himanshu created a fake Aadhaar card and using it opened an account in a bank in Delhi. A total of Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to the account by different victims from across the country,” said joint commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT) A V Ranganath. The police froze the bank account which had a deposit of Rs 6 lakh.
Their activities came to light after a woman from the city, who was duped of Rs 4.5 lakh, lodged a complaint with the cyber police. She was offered four times her investments.