Two fraudsters from Faridabad arrested for duping investors

The duo operated on the instructions of the kingpin, Devender Panchal, who is at large.

“To carry out their illegal activities, Himanshu created a fake Aadhaar card and using it opened an account in a bank in Delhi. A total of Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to the account by different victims from across the country,” said joint commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT) A V Ranganath. The police froze the bank account which had a deposit of Rs 6 lakh.

Their activities came to light after a woman from the city, who was duped of Rs 4.5 lakh, lodged a complaint with the cyber police. She was offered four times her investments.