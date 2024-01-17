Corbevax gets ‘emergency use’ nod from WHO

HYDERABAD : Corbevax, India’s first indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, has been granted an Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Corbevax - based on a protein sub-unit platform - for restricted use in emergencies among adults, adolescents and young children in a sequential manner from December 2021 to April 2022.
In June 2022, it was approved for use as India’s first heterologous COVID-19 booster shot for adults aged 18 and above.
In a release on Tuesday, Biological E Ltd informed that the company had supplied 100 million doses of the vaccine to the Central government which were utilised in immunisation campaigns, mainly among children, across the country.
Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd said, “We are pleased with the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) because it would help us use the platform to continue developing COVID-19 vaccines as and when it starts impacting public health. We are confident that this endorsement from WHO will bolster our global fight against COVID-19”.