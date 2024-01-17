Corbevax gets ‘emergency use’ nod from WHO

In June 2022, it was approved for use as India’s first heterologous COVID-19 booster shot for adults aged 18 and above.

In a release on Tuesday, Biological E Ltd informed that the company had supplied 100 million doses of the vaccine to the Central government which were utilised in immunisation campaigns, mainly among children, across the country.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd said, “We are pleased with the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) because it would help us use the platform to continue developing COVID-19 vaccines as and when it starts impacting public health. We are confident that this endorsement from WHO will bolster our global fight against COVID-19”.