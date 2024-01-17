Hyderabad: Creativity shines at Oakridge carnival

STUDENTS of Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, matched the steps of actors Roshan Kanakala and Manasa Chaudhary as the duo danced to the songs of their debut movie Bubblegum at the seventh edition of CASnival.

Focusing on Creativity, Action, and Service (CAS) in student activities, the carnival provides a platform for students to set up their stalls and showcase their products to the attendees. The proceeds are then donated to support education, healthcare, and other noble causes. This year’s event attracted 2500+ attendees, including actress, TV presenter and producer Suma Kanakala as the chief guest.

An alumnus of the school, Roshan Kanakala said he was honoured and overwhelmed to come back as one of the main guests of the event, “From being the troublemaker of the school

to being the chief guest of CASnival 2024. Life’s been a full circle. This event holds a special place in my heart, and witnessing the creativity and enthusiasm of these young mind is truly inspiring.”

His mother, Suma Kanakala, who has been widely supporting her son throughout the release of his film said, “This is a proud moment for me as a mother. I remember there were days when I

used to come to school for parent-teacher meetings and there would be a lot of complaints about Roshan. Today I am standing on the stage, holding my head high and feeling proud about what he has achieved in life, with his acting, singing and dancing skills.”

Further talking about how the school helped him nurture his talents, she said, “Oakridge has nurtured in him what he was born with— the potential to become an actor. The success lies in identifying your potential.”

Speaking exclusively to CE about Bubblegum, Roshan said that Ravikanth wanted to meet the time and age with the unique concept of the movie. “He had the idea two years ago. He just didn’t know how to execute it because he was working on something else. But he wanted to do it because it’s very relevant to this age and time. It was solely his idea. We met and both of us were excited to work with each other.

Manasa, being from Chennai, said she liked working in Hyderabad. “I like the weather which is quite pleasant. The people here are very warm and welcoming,” she said.

Talking about her character in Bubblegum and the roles she would like to do in future, she said, “Jhanvi is a very fun and bubbly kind of girl, a character which was a little bit easier for me to play. I am looking for more challenging roles and films which showcase female leads on screen.”

Roshan confessed that he was never really academically inclined and always wanted to focus on becoming an actor. He said that the school supported his interests when he wanted to pursue an acting course alongside his studies.

Principal, Dipika Rao also expressed her enthusiasm by saying, “CASnival is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that Oakridge Gachibowli instils in its students. I am proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our students and young entrepreneurs in organising this carnival.”

This year’s CASnival supported medical expenses for orphans, government school initiatives, and climate action. The event was also attended by Christopher Short (MD Nord Anglia Education), Dr Chinnababu and Dr Prameela.