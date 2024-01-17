NRI stabs man to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man, Ghouse Moinuddin, died while trying to protect his wife, Meena Rohi, from a kidnapping attempt by a former acquaintance, Hasan, an NRI who recently returned to India.

According to sources, Meena and Hasan knew each other while studying in the UK. Meena went to the UK in 2022 and was pursuing her studies, and her husband and kids later joined her.