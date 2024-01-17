NRI stabs man to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man, Ghouse Moinuddin, died while trying to protect his wife, Meena Rohi, from a kidnapping attempt by a former acquaintance, Hasan, an NRI who recently returned to India.
According to sources, Meena and Hasan knew each other while studying in the UK. Meena went to the UK in 2022 and was pursuing her studies, and her husband and kids later joined her.
However, they returned to India after three months while Meena chose to settle down in London. However, due to Hasan’s alleged harassment, Meena returned to India, following which Hasan barged into their Shaikpet residence on Sunday.
A scuffle ensued as Hasan attempted to kidnap Meena. Ghouse intervened to protect Meena and sustained fatal injuries. He was moved to a nearby hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Film Nagar police are investigating the case, and are on the lookout for the accused.