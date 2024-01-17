Numaish, an event catering to diverse needs of Hyderabad residents, gets more inclusive

EVERY year, residents of Hyderabad eagerly await the Nampally International Industrial Exhibition, more commonly known as ‘Numaish’ — an event catering to their diverse needs, spanning household items, clothing, toys, and more.

This exhibition serves as a platform for artisans, craftspeople, and traders to showcase their finest products to the citizens of Hyderabad, who eagerly await these gatherings throughout the year. This year marks a significant moment in Numaish’s history as two stalls are put up by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Padala Nandini, a transwoman facing mobility challenges, has put up a stall displaying her handmade jute bags, while Gollapalli Kiran Raj, a transman, and his partner Sonam have exhibited homemade soaps. Their stalls numbered 15 and 16, are part of the SIDBI Swavalamban Pavilion, near Ajanta Gate. The artisans expressed gratitude to SIDBI for sponsoring them, as well as acknowledging Mukunda Mala - Queer Bandhu Parents Association and Neetu Nampalli, an activist, for providing this opportunity.