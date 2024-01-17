Row over sheep distribution: Case shifted to Anti-Corruption Bureau

HYDERABAD: A recent case registered at Gachibowli police station involving the distribution of sheep to 17 registered sheep traders has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
While officials have not yet confirmed the transfer of the case, a lack of transparency surrounding the matter was observed from the Gachibowli police’s side.
However, a source told TNIE that the case has been transferred and the concerned Inspector has submitted the required documents.
The case stems from allegations that the traders sold the sheep to the Animal Husbandry department but never received the amount it was promised to get. It is said that the amount was credited but upon inquiry, it was learnt that it was deposited to some other individuals’ accounts. As a result, the traders filed a complaint against four individuals.