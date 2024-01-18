A bigger Hyderabad Literature Festival gets a new venue

HYDERABAD: As a ‘people’s festival’, in the past 13 years, HLF has aimed to expand its scope as a ‘literary’ festival consistently. Cultural and artistic events like poetry, storytelling and performance have always been a part of the festival.

However, this year, a strategic shift has been made towards Science and climate, and a testament to that is the venue’s shift to Sattva Knowledge City.

Undoubtedly, the 14th edition of the Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF) will be seeing a significant expansion in scale. To accommodate an estimated crowd of around 40,000 attendees, the venue has been shifted to a technological hub, departing from its traditional locations at artistic and academic centres like HPS, Vidyaranga, Lamakaan, and others.

The new venue, chosen with careful consideration by the organisers, factors in the substantial number of participants and the diverse range of concurrent activities. Sattva Knowledge City provides ample parking space, a departure from the challenges posed by the busy Begumpet traffic at HPS, where the festival was organised for five consecutive years.

The organisers have also partnered with the metro to facilitate bus services every 15 minutes to and from Raigurdam Metro Station, enhancing accessibility for attendees.