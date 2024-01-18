Former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakil named accused in son’s accident case

HYDERABAD: Former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakil was named as accused for allegedly attempting to cover up the road mishap concerning his son, Raheel Shakil, and later facilitating his escape to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to police, Raheel, under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car into barricades situated in front of the Praja Bhavan in December 2023. At first, an inspector at the Punjagutta police station was suspended over his alleged collusion with Shakil to cover up the matter. Subsequently, it is believed that Raheel fled to Dubai and another person was presented as the accused before the police.

Hyderabad police have now implicated Aamir Shakil in the case citing his involvement in facilitating Raheel’s escape and aiding the initial cover-up.

It is also reported that a few other people involved in helping Raheel flee were also detained. However, there has been no confirmation from the police.

The police have also issued a lookout notice against Raheel. Speaking to TNIE, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) KS Reddy said they are mulling the idea of writing to the authorities in Dubai and exploring the legal possibilities.

As the investigation progresses, more details surrounding the accident and the alleged cover-up are expected to come to light in the coming days.