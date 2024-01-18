Hyderabad man rams mosque with BMW car, presents proxy to cops

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly ramming his BMW car into a mosque on Road No. 2 and later presenting another person as the accused.

According to the police, the accused, E Srikanth, fled after he rammed his car into the mosque’s compound wall. Later, a man, Nagarjuna, surrendered. However, when his answers were found to be inconsistent, the cops shifted their suspicion to Srikanth, who was also in the police station.

They also noticed injuries on Srikanth’s hand but he was unable to provide an explanation. CCTV analysis showed that it was indeed Srikanth who caused the mishap.

Returning from pub

Srikanth had gone to a pub and was returning to Madhapur after dropping his friend in Begumpet.