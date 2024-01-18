Violin virtuoso’s global melodies

HYDERABAD: We are all familiar with the Oscar awarded to the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR, and the individuals responsible for turning this song into a resounding success are certainly worth discussing.

Peri Thyagaraju, a renowned violin artist, captured the hearts of millions with his solo performance for the Oscar-winning song, bringing immense pride to the entire nation. His passion for music and tireless dedication to mastering various violin techniques make him an inspiration to many aspiring musicians. Peri Thyagaraju shares the remarkable story of his journey as a violin artist with CE.

Narrating his journey and the initiation of his violin learning, he shares, “My interest in the violin developed during my childhood. As a young boy, my grandfather took on the role of my first teacher. Observing concerts further fueled my fascination with the instrument. What stands out in this story is that, as a child, I would rhythmically tap my toes to the music on the table. Recognising my innate sense of ‘Laya,’ my grandfather discerned my potential and decided that I should pursue a career in music. Upholding our family’s tradition of preserving musical heritage, my grandfather would play various ‘jatis’ while I tapped along. This laid the foundation for my musical journey, evolving from playing with my grandfather to eventually joining my father, the revered guru Peri Srirama Murthy garu, and my grandfather, Peri Subba Rao garu. I commenced playing the violin at the age of six and began performing in live concerts at 12. It was my grandfather’s wish for me to carry on the legacy, and so I have continued on this path.”

Discussing the impact of a structured lifestyle on his musical journey, the violin artist reflects, “My upbringing was quite disciplined. Despite being a mischievous and lively child, when it came to practicing the violin, my dedication was unwavering. We adhered strictly to the timetable set by my grandfather and father; they were meticulous about it. My grandfather harboured a dream for us to play the violin alongside him, envisioning a family performance on stage. This dream materialised when I was 14 years old at Vijayanagaram. Performing live with three generations — grandfather, father, and son — was a momentous occasion. The experience was beyond words; the thrill of sharing the stage with them was a blessing. Even today, recalling that performance gives me goosebumps. It marked the beginning of my career, and since then, we have participated in over 30 concerts, a journey that started on that unforgettable day.”