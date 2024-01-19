53 vials of Fentanyl seized during raid at Hyderabad doctor’s residence; wife in custody

HYDERABAD: In a first-ever synthetic opioid bust in the city, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) along with Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths) and the local police raided a doctor’s residence and seized 53 vials of Fentanyl injections, estimated to be worth Rs 6.08 lakh, on Thursday.

While the accused, Ashnan Mustafa Khan, who works as an anaesthetist at Sameer Hospital in Mehdipatnam, is in Kuwait, his wife Lubna Nazeeb Khan, who allegedly was aware of his illegal dealings, has been taken into custody.

Speaking to TNIE, TS NAB director Sandeep Shandiliya said, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Typically prescribed in limited doses for acute pain during and after surgeries, this drug has strict prescription guidelines. However, Dr Khan has been illicitly acquiring fentanyl from the hospital pharmacy. Ironically, the recipient of the smuggled drug is also a doctor, initially taking one dose but now escalated to four doses, rendering him in an abnormal state.”