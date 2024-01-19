Bike taxi driver held for trying to extort Rs 30,000 from customer in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Masab Tank police arrested a bike taxi driver on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30,000 from his customer. According to the cops, the complainant had engaged the accused driver to deliver a laptop from Khairatabad to his office in Gachibowli.

The accused, Srimanth, had arrived at the complainant’s house at around 9.30 am on a two-wheeler and collected the laptop to make the delivery. However, while he was on the way, Srikanth called the customer and demanded Rs 30,000 to return the laptop safely to his office.

The accused threatened the customer, demanding payment of Rs 30,000, warning that if not complied with, all contents on the laptop would be deleted. Despite initial attempts by the complainant to negotiate with the accused, these efforts proved futile. Consequently, the complainant decided to escalate the matter by filing a formal complaint with the police.

Masab Tank police tracked down the accused, arrested him and recovered the laptop from his possession.