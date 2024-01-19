Heavy vehicles prohibited on Cyberabad flyovers

HYDERABAD: In view of the increasing traffic congestion, Cyberabad Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao on Thursday announced that heavy vehicles, medium motor vehicles, DCM, water tankers, RMC, JCB and tractors will be prohibited on certain roads from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and from 4 pm to 10.30 pm.

Speaking to the media, he said all heavy vehicles, goods and slow moving vehicles will be prohibited on flyovers in Cyberabad. Further, vehicles needed for construction and demolition will also be prohibited on the roads from 6 am to 10.30 pm.

Any heavy vehicle plying during the prohibited hours will be fined for the first time as per relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and if there is a second violation, the vehicle will be seized and handed over to the Regional Transport Authority, the DCP said.

Srinivasa Rao acknowledged that most of the establishments like multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels and bars are allowing their customers to park their vehicles on the roads. He warned that action will be initiated against the owners of all such vehicles parked on the road that create obstruction to the free flow of traffic.

The DCP urged pedestrians to use footpaths, pedestrian signals, pedestrian crossings and foot over bridges (FoBs) to avoid accidents, and added, action will be taken against the traders encroaching on the footpath.